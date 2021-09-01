Airlines are starting to require higher quality masks for passengers

US airlines could soon insist on passengers wearing higher quality Covid-19 face masks, according to reports.

Currently, there are no widely publicised plans for any US airlines to prohibit cloth masks, however there is a growing trend to do so, according to Fortune.

A number of international airlines have ruled cloth masks to be insufficient protection against catching coronavirus on flights. These include Canada Air, Croatia Airlines and Air France. The latest carrier to adopt the policy was Finnair, a Finnish airline.

It is believed that this change is being considered in light of the Delta variant, which is more contagious than its predecessors.

In lieu of cloth masks, airlines are urging passengers to wear masks designed for healthcare settings, such as surgical masks, KN95 masks and FFP2 masks. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cloth masks are considered less protective against transmission of the virus.

“The filtration effectiveness of cloth masks is generally lower than that of medical masks and respirators; however, cloth masks may provide some protection if well designed and used correctly,” a CDC report from last year said.

Presently, US airlines have limits on the sorts of face coverings passengers can wear on flights. For example, most airlines do not allow bandanas and scarves to be used, among other items.

Wearing masks on planes has posed problems for many flight attendants as they were largely responsible for enforcing it. Federal Aviation Authority data from May found that 76 per cent of “unruly and dangerous behaviour” towards staff from customers stemmed from refusal to wear a mask in 2021.

This development prompted a “zero tolerance policy” regarding any passenger who “assaults, threatens, intimidates or interferes” members of staff. The punishment is a potential fine between $9,000 to $15,000.

Masks are required in airports, planes and other public transport systems until at least early 2022 after ruling from the Transportation Security Administration.