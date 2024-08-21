Soldier arrested weeks after his pregnant wife went missing in Hawaii

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

An American soldier has been arrested over the disappearance of his pregnant wife, who vanished last month from the Hawaii base where the couple lives, the US Army announced.

Pfc. Dewayne Arthur “DJ” Johnson II, 28, is in military pretrial confinement at the Schofield Barracks on the island of Oahu, according to Army officials. Nineteen-year-old Mischa Mabeline Kaalohilani Johnson, who is six months pregnant, was last seen leaving their home on July 31, and reported missing the next day, the Army said.

Johnson, a cavalry scout originally from Frederick, Maryland, enlisted in November 2022 and was assigned to the 25th Infantry Division in June 2023. He has not yet been charged with a crime. The investigation remains “current and ongoing,” and “no further information is available at this time,” according to the Army. The Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Mischa Johnson’s whereabouts.

U.S. Army Pfc. Dewayne Johnson, a cavalry scout assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, applies face paint during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-01 at Helemano Military Reservation, Hawaii, Nov. 2, 2023. ( DoD/5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment/U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Linfoot )

On Wednesday, Mischa’s mother pleaded for answers in the ongoing search for her daughter.

“I am asking the Public to please assist me with any information on Dewayne Johnson,” Frances Tapiz-Andrian posted on Facebook. “He No LONGER is Cooperating with the Searching or Locating of my daughter Mischa Johnson and their unborn child. Please Call CID at 8082080059. #BringMischaHome #JusticeforMischa.”

In another post early Wednesday, Tapiz-Andrian, who lives in Honolulu, said investigators were “looking for anyone who was in contact with PFC Johnson anytime between July 12 and August 1.”

Mischa Johnson has been missing since July 31, according to authorities ( Honolulu PD )

Tapiz-Andrian posted screenshots of texts between herself and Johnson, in which Johnson appeared highly concerned about the situation.

“DJ I am so Thankful that you are doing All you can to Find Mischa,” Tapiz-Andrian messaged her son-in-law on August 2. “I called Wahiawa ER and they don’t have any Jane DOE. We will Find her.”

“We need to find her n we will,” Johnson replied, according to the screenshot. “the CID detectives will meet me soon to give me info found in her phone.”

“Mischa will be Found,” Tapiz-Andrian reassured Johnson. “She is Loved and Cared for.”

Two weeks ago, Mischa’s sister Marianna provided an update, posting on social media that her family, along with Johnson and his platoon, had mounted a search the day before.

“No leads,” she wrote.

Schofield Barracks, near Honolulu, was named the Army’s top installation in 2014 ( U.S. Department of Defense/Staff Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal )

On August 11, Marianna shared some further thoughts about what was happening.

“I want to note that though my sister has depression, she’s NEVER gone this long without talking to us,” she posted. “... I wish we had updates for you all. But we believe the community will be pivotal in finding her. Thank you all for sharing her picture, sharing her face & story.”

The clothing and footwear Mischa was wearing when she went missing is unknown, and officials said she left her phone, wallet, keys, and Apple watch at home. Police described her as 5’2” and approximately 170 pounds, with a large tattoo on her back of a dragon.

In an update on Tuesday, the Army said, “Our efforts remain focused on locating Mischa, support to her family, and the safety and security of all personnel at US Army Hawaii installations… We encourage anyone who may have information regarding Mischa Johnson to contact CID. Thank you.”