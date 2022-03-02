A US Capitol Police officer who ended up in hospital after a drunken fight in the streets of Israel was released without charge ahead of Nancy Pelosi’s official visit to Jerusalem.

The special agent from the Dignitary Protection Detail was detained by Israeli National Police two days before the House speaker addressed the Israeli parliament in February.

The US Capitol Police confirmed the account that was first reported by ABC News, which said the officer was working in an advance role to scout secure locations when detained on 14 February.

Quoting four sources familiar with the situation, the outlet said the detail member was hospitalised before being released without a formal charge but with a plane ticket back to the United States.

Ms Pelosi, who was joined by seven Democrats, met with Israeli leadership two days later on 16 February to recognise "shared democratic values and mutual security" and discuss a "two-state solution", according to a press release at the time.

While Ms Pelosi’s office declined to comment to ABC, the US Capitol Police confirmed the agent had worked three "member details" for members of Congress since joining in April 2018.

They would not release further details, such as the agent’s name, as it was a "personnel matter".

"A United States Capitol Police Dignitary Protection special agent was doing advance work for a Congressional Delegation in Israel when the agent was accused of having a physical altercation while the agent was believed to be under the influence of alcohol," Capitol police said in the statement.

"The agent was not charged by the Israeli National Police, however US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger immediately sent the agent home, revoked the agent’s police powers and suspended the agent pending the outcome of an internal investigation by the USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility."