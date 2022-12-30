Video shows US plane nearly collide with Chinese fighter jet

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Defence officials have released a video that shows the shocking moment a US aircraft nearly collided with a Chinese fighter jet after coming within 20ft of it.

US Indo-Pacific Command said that the Chinese Navy J-11 fighter jet performed an “unsafe manoeuver” during an intercept of a US Air Force RC-135 aircraft on 21 December.

The incident took place as the US aircraft was “lawfully conducting routine operations over the South China Sea in international airspace.”

Video footage showed the Chinese jet getting closer and closer to the US aircraft, forcing it to “take evasive manoeuvers “ and decrease altitude to avoid a crash.

“The US Indo-Pacific Joint Force is dedicated to a free and open Indo-Pacific region and will continue to fly, sail and operate at sea and in international airspace with due regard for the safety of all vessels and aircraft under international law,” the statement read.

“We expect all countries in the Indo-Pacific region to use international airspace safely and in accordance with international law.”

US relations with China remain tense over issues including the Biden administration’s support for Taiwan.

The People’s Liberation Army this week staged military drills around the island, a day after Mr Biden signed legislation to increase security assistance for Taiwan.

The National Defence Authorisation Act authorises up to $10bn in funding over the next five years to strengthen the island’s defences.