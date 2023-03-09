Watch live: Intelligence chiefs testify to House on worldwide threats to US security

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as intelligence chiefs testify in the House of Representatives on Thursday, 9 March, on worldwide threats to US security.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns, Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray, National Security Agency Director Paul Nakasone and Defense Intelligence Agency Director Scott Berrier will speak before the Intelligence Committee's annual hearing.

It will be a rare opportunity to hear from high-ranking security officials, following yesterday's testimony in the Senate.

Today's testimony comes after the White House gave its backing to a bill introduced on Tuesday that could give it the powers to ban the Chinese-owned video sharing app TikTok if it is deemed to pose a national security threat.

Democratic senator Mark Warner, chair of the intelligence committee, said the legislation would also apply to foreign technologies from Russia, Cuba, North Korea, Iran, and Venezuela.

