Watch live: Intelligence chiefs testify to House on worldwide threats to US security

Holly Patrick
Thursday 09 March 2023 15:04
Comments

Watch live as intelligence chiefs testify in the House of Representatives on Thursday, 9 March, on worldwide threats to US security.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns, Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray, National Security Agency Director Paul Nakasone and Defense Intelligence Agency Director Scott Berrier will speak before the Intelligence Committee's annual hearing.

It will be a rare opportunity to hear from high-ranking security officials, following yesterday's testimony in the Senate.

Today's testimony comes after the White House gave its backing to a bill introduced on Tuesday that could give it the powers to ban the Chinese-owned video sharing app TikTok if it is deemed to pose a national security threat.

Democratic senator Mark Warner, chair of the intelligence committee, said the legislation would also apply to foreign technologies from Russia, Cuba, North Korea, Iran, and Venezuela.

