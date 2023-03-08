Watch live: Intelligence chiefs testify in Senate on worldwide threats to US security

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as intelligence chiefs testify in Senate on worldwide threats to US security.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns, Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray, National Security Agency Director Paul Nakasone, and Defense Intelligence Agency Scott Berrier will be speaking at the Senate Intelligence Committee's annual hearing.

The hearing, a rare opportunity to hear from high-ranking security officials, is likely to focus on the intentions of the Chinese government.

It comes after the US military shot down what they said was a Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina in February.

Additionally, TikTok may be a focus of today's hearing, following the unveiling of a bill by Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner that would enable the president to ban the app and potentially other Chinese services in the US.

