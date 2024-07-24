Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The number of US nationals held captive abroad has significantly declined since 2022 — but dozens are still being held hostage by foreign powers, a new report found.

There are 46 US nationals in 16 countries currently being held hostage or wrongfully detained, a designation assigned by the feds when they believe the person is a political hostage and the charges against them are fabricated.

Those individuals include Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich — who was sentenced to 16 years in a Russian penal colony on espionage charges last week after what’s been widely decreed a “sham trial” — and Paul Whelan, another American in Russia who was convicted on espionage charges in 2020. Whelan, who also insisted he’s innocent, was also given a 16-year sentence, which U.S. Ambassador to Russia John J. Sullivan called a “mockery of justice.”

Since 2023, 13 US nationals have been taken hostage and 10 have been wrongfully detained, according to research conducted by the Foley Foundation and released on Wednesday. Twenty-one have been released from captivity, 14 of them in prisoner exchanges. The individuals are primarily being held in Russia, China, and Iran. Hamas has also held five US citizens since the October 7 attack on Israel.

Evan Gershkovich stands listening to the verdict in a glass cage last week. The number of US hostages or wrongfully detained individuals is on the decline ( AP )

“We need Americans to be more aware — not afraid to go abroad because we need Americans out in the world,” Diane Foley, the mother of journalist James Foley, who was killed by ISIS in 2014 after being kidnapped by the terrorist group, told NPR.

Since 2022, the average number of US nationals wrongfully imprisoned in Russia has risen from three people per year to nine people per year, a 200 percent increase.

The overall decline is the result of diplomatic efforts that led to 41 releases of wrongful detainees from 2022 to May 2024. The Biden administration has facilitated the release of 64 hostages and wrongfully detained US nationals.

Some families of people being held abroad are demanding more clarity on how to get a loved one designated as a wrongful detainee designation, calling the current process “opaque.”

The designation releases funds to families to advocate for their loved ones’ release in Washington, DC. Families are also offered medical and mental health services, which wrongful detainees will be able to access upon their return.

Only five people have been officially classified as wrongfully detained since 2023, but the Foley Foundation says they are at least 10.

Additionally, families are calling for the declassification of the status of hostages and detainees for their families and for more communication with the US government.