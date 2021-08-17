US will recommend Covid booster shots for everyone within 8 months of vaccination

Healthcare workers and nursing residents would be among the first to get the jab

Shweta Sharma@Ss22Shweta
Tuesday 17 August 2021 04:26
(breaking)

US will recommend most Americans to get a Covid-19 booster vaccination within eight months after they have received their second shot, according to officials in the Biden administration.

The drive to vaccinate people with third Covid-19 vaccine jab could begin as soon as in mid to late September.

More to follow

