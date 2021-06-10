Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has condemned Senator Lindsey Graham’s criticism of her during his final election debate, saying the Republican folded on his values “like a wet napkin”.

In a tweet on Saturday, the New Yorkcongresswoman hit back at Sen Graham's suggestion that he would not “go down the AOC road”, “in the name of saving the environment”.

“LindseyGrahamSC I’m not sure you believe in *anything* except preserving yourself. & let’s not get started on your climate denial,” she tweeted.

“I’ve seen a lot of spinelessness in DC, but you’re at the top when it comes to folding on your own values like a wet napkin. SC deserves better.”

Ocasio-Cortez co-sponsored the Green New Deal, an ambitious plan to combat climate change that was unveiled in 2019 but defeated in the Senate.

During his debate, Sen Graham claimed that there was a “radical agenda” coming out of the House adding: “If I’m in the senate we’ll look for solutions to help the environment without destroying the economy.”

The senator has previously lashed out at the congresswoman. In 2019, he called her and other progressive lawmakers "anti-America", provoking Rep Ocasio-Cortez to say that Sen Graham’s “biggest issue w/ Trump’s racism is that it doesn’t go far enough”.

Sen Graham has long been criticised by Democrats for his reversed stance on Donald Trump, having initially predicted the president would “taint conservatism for generations to come". The South Carolina senator is now one of his staunchest defenders in Congress.

Expanding on his position on the environment during the debate, Graham stated that he was "in the Climate Solutions Caucus" and that he has "worked to set aside lands all over this state so future generations can enjoy it."

In response, Jaime Harrison, Graham’s Democratic challenger said: “Nobody wants to look out their window to see oil rigs off the coast of Charleston,” according to The Hill.

“But our senator is the one waving the flag: 'Here, oil and gas company. You can drill off of our coast.' Not on Jaime Harrison's watch,” he added.