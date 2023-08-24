Woman arrested for burning down house with spicy tortilla chip

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Missouri woman is behind bars after she allegedly poured gasoline on a pile of clothes, lit a spicy Takis tortilla chip on fire and burned down a Greene County house.

Patricia Williams, 42, told police she started the fire intentionally, explaining that she used the chips because she knew they would be flammable due to the high grease content, according to a probable cause report obtained by Fox4 News.

Police arrived at the scene on 11 August and saw smoke coming from the back door with people standing out front.

Witnesses told police that they saw Ms Williams enter the house, pour gasoline from a soda bottle onto clothes and on the laundry room floor before lighting a spicy Takis tortilla chip on fire.

Three other people were inside the house at the time of the fire. They were able to get out and were not injured in the incident.

Ms Williams was taken into custody and charged with arson.

An investigation later revealed that Ms Williams was seen on gas station surveillance footage prepaying for $2 worth of gasoline.

The relationship between Ms Williams and the occupants of the house is unclear.

She is being held in Greene County Jail for arson and other warrants. Her next court appearance is 6 September.