US Embassy in Ukraine requests departure of nonessential staff, report says
The US Embassy in Kyiv has requested that the State Department authorise the departure of all nonessential personnel and their families, a report says.
Citing multiple sources familiar with the matter, CNN says that the departures could start as early as next week.
A State Department spokesperson told the network that there is “nothing to announce at this time,” adding that rigorous contingency planning is conducted as always in the event the security situation deteriorates.
CNN reports that a source close to the Ukrainian government that Kyiv has been informed that evacuations of diplomatic families could begin next week.
The same source said that President Volodymyr Zelensky told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that such a step would be an “overreaction”.
More follows…
