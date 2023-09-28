Live: US House panel holds first Joe Biden impeachment inquiry hearing

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives will hold its first hearing on Thursday (28 September) in its impeachment inquiry against Democratic President Joe Biden, two days before Congress’s deadline to avert a government shutdown.

The hearing by the House Oversight Committee is not likely to reveal new information about Biden’s financial ties to his troubled son Hunter Biden, 53, who pursued a range of international business ventures while struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.

Instead, it will serve as a justification of sorts for the probe and a review of what details Republicans have uncovered so far, according to James Comer, the panel’s chair.

Lawmakers will hear from a forensic accountant, a former U.S. Justice Department official and a law professor.

Republicans allege Biden and his family personally profited from policies he pursued as vice president during former President Barack Obama’s administration between 2009 and 2017. Separately, they also allege the Justice Department interfered with a tax investigation of Hunter Biden.