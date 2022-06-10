US inflation has hit its highest rate in four decades at 8.6 per cent over the last year.

The Labor Department reported the record consumer price index figure on Friday morning after Americans weathered another month of soaring costs for gas, food and other necessities in May.

The rate - which marked the highest since December 1981 - surpassed predictions from economists, who expected an overall consumer price jump of 8.2 per cent last month compared with a year earlier, according to data provider FactSet.

It comes after an 8.3 percent year-over-year surge in April and 8.5 per cent increase in March, which was the most since 1982.

