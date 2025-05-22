Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The U.S. has launched a partnership with Italian authorities in order to renew efforts to recover the remains of American soldiers who went missing during World War II.

In a post on social media, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) said that the new pact “reflects values shared” between the two nations.

“This will formalize & facilitate our efforts to search for & recover Americans missing from WWII throughout Italy & it reflects values shared between our countries,” the DPAA said.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in Rome on Tuesday by Luigi La Rocca, the head of Italy's Department for Heritage Protection, and Kelly McKeague, the director of DPAA.

"The right to research and remember those dead during the war is now combined with the protection of the archaeological heritage for which the Ministry of Culture is responsible," Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli said on Tuesday, CBS reported.

open image in gallery The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in Rome on Tuesday by Luigi La Rocca (left), the head of Italy's Department for Heritage Protection, and Kelly McKeague (right), the director of DPAA ( Embassy of the United States of America to Italy )

Giuli said the agreement was a further step in "our decade-long cooperation with the U.S. agency for prisoners of war and missing in action, as a tribute to those who sacrificed their lives to contribute to our freedom."

The recovery of the remains will be facilitated in compliance with archaeological regulations, according to Italy’s Ministry of Culture.

Around 72,000 American service members still remain unaccounted for from the war around the world, according to DPAA. Though the exact number that died in Italy is difficult to know, the peninsula was the site of multiple battles from 1943 to 1945, after America entered the fight.

Since efforts were renewed in the 1970s, the remains of nearly 1,000 Americans who died in World War II have been identified.

Earlier this year, the remains of a soldier who went missing in action during an aquatic operation in Italy, were recovered.

U.S. Army Pfc. Robert L. Bryant, 23, was assigned to Company B, in the 4th Ranger Battalion, as part of a group known as Darby's Rangers, according to the DPAA. The battalion was trained by Colonel William Darby, and was active in areas including Italy, northern Africa and the Middle East.