4.3 million Americans quit their jobs in August, a new record

A record 4.3 million Americans voluntarily quit their jobs in August according to the latest data from the Department of Labor.

Approximately 4 million people per month have been leaving their jobs since the spring, as part of a trend that has become known as the Great Resignation.

It is a sign that workers believe they have leverage in a jobs market defined by labour shortages as the economy rebalances in what is hoped to be the tapering off of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wages are rising quickly as businesses struggle to hire staff.

The number of people resigning is particularly high in the leisure and hospitality sector, but people are quitting their jobs across a whole range of industries, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports.

Professional and business services, healthcare and social assistance, and retail all saw huge numbers of resignations in August.

According to the monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary (Jolts) report, there were 10.4 million job openings at the end of August — down from July’s figure but still near a record high.

The number of unemployed workers per job opening crept up slightly over the month, but there are still more jobs out there than workers available to fill them.

New hires also fell, but unlike openings, the number has been slow to rebound, sticking only slightly above pre-pandemic levels.

