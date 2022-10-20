Jump to content

US Marine accused of abducting Afghan baby

Joshua and Stephanie Mast have been accused in a federal lawsuit of the abduction of a young Afghan girl

Bevan Hurley
Thursday 20 October 2022 17:19
Comments
A US Marine and his wife have been accused in a federal lawsuit of abducting an Afghan baby girl whose entire family was killed in a US special forces raid.

The baby was pulled from the rubble of a home after an military operation that killed her parents and five siblings two years ago, the lawsuit states.

She spent several months in a US military hospital recovering from her injuries sustained in the blast, and was then sent to live with a newlywed couple who the International Committee of the Red Cross identified as her relatives, the Associated Press reported.

According to the lawsuit, Joshua Mast, a US Marine attorney who was on temporary assignment in Afghanistan, adopted her with his wife Stephanie.

Now three and a half years old, the child is at the centre of at least four court cases in a controversy that has has drawn in the US departments of Defense, Justice and State, the Associated Press reports.

The couple allege they were conned into bringing the girl to the US for further medical treatment, in order for the Masts to “acquire physical custody” of her through “fraudulent” adoption papers. 

Joshua Mast is accused in court documents of using his military status nd Christian faith to portray the act as a heroic attempt to save a “victim of terrorism”.

