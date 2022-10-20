US Marine accused of abducting Afghan baby
Joshua and Stephanie Mast have been accused in a federal lawsuit of the abduction of a young Afghan girl
A US Marine and his wife have been accused in a federal lawsuit of abducting an Afghan baby girl whose entire family was killed in a US special forces raid.
The baby was pulled from the rubble of a home after an military operation that killed her parents and five siblings two years ago, the lawsuit states.
She spent several months in a US military hospital recovering from her injuries sustained in the blast, and was then sent to live with a newlywed couple who the International Committee of the Red Cross identified as her relatives, the Associated Press reported.
According to the lawsuit, Joshua Mast, a US Marine attorney who was on temporary assignment in Afghanistan, adopted her with his wife Stephanie.
Now three and a half years old, the child is at the centre of at least four court cases in a controversy that has has drawn in the US departments of Defense, Justice and State, the Associated Press reports.
The couple allege they were conned into bringing the girl to the US for further medical treatment, in order for the Masts to “acquire physical custody” of her through “fraudulent” adoption papers.
Joshua Mast is accused in court documents of using his military status nd Christian faith to portray the act as a heroic attempt to save a “victim of terrorism”.
Breaking more to come
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies