Rescue under way after US Marines aircraft crashes during Nato training exercise in Norway
Rescue crews bound for crash site, officials say
A rescue is under way after a US Marine Corps aircraft with four passengers crashed on Friday during a Nato training exercise in northern Norway.
An MV-22B Osprey aircraft was involved in the incident, the Marine Corps said in a statement on Twitter on Friday.
The cause of the crash is being investigated, and rescue crews are inspecting the downed aircraft, according to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centres of Norway.
A rescue helicopter and a Norwegian military jet joined the search and spotted the crashed Osprey.
“We’ve discovered an aircraft that has crashed. We’ve seen no sign of life,” Nordland police chief of staff Bent Eilertsen told Reuters.
Bad weather prevented rescue aircraft from landing at the crash site.
The condition of those onboard the Osprey is unknown.
The Osprey crashed amid bad weather in a rugged area, according to the Norwegian military.
Given the worsening conditions, rescue crews are attempting to reach the crash by land rather than by air.
The incident occurred during Exercise COLD RESPONSE 22, a Nato training exercise focused on conducting operations in an arctic environment.
The craft was reported missing around 6:30 Central European Time, about 30 minutes after it was scheduled to land.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies