Arrests by US officials at the Mexican border have risen to their highest level in at least two decades, with more than one million migrants detained in the past six months.

Statistics released by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) showed that its agents made 209,906 arrests along the country’s southern border in March.

That was the fastest pace of arrests at the Mexican border in 20 years, according to The Wall Street Journal, following a record total of about 1.9 million arrests in 2021.

During the pandemic, both US president Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump have both used a controversial public health measure known as Title 42 to turn back migrants en masse, whether they are caught crossing illegally or arrive seeking asylum at a checkpoint.

Mr Biden is currently preparing to lift Title 42 as of 23 May, which CBP warned would probably lead to an increase in arrests..

However, the agency also said its figures had been swelled by the higher than usual number of expulsions during the pandemic, meaning 28 per cent of those encountered were seeking re-entry after being deported, compared to 14 per cent before the pandemic.

This story is breaking and will be updated.