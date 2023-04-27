Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as officials from the US, Mexico, Guatemala, Colombia, and Peru hold a news conference to warn about the dangers of crossing the US-Mexico border illegally.

US officials are considering a strategy for the possible arrival of tens of thousands of migrants at the border after the anticipated end of Covid-19 restrictions in May.

Joe Biden's administration is expected to announce new immigration measures including stepping up the number of Latin Americans admitted to the US through the refugee settlement program, according to reports.

Aside from the refugee measures, Mr Biden's border plan focuses on soon-to-be finalised regulation which would prevent most migrants crossing the US-Mexico border illegally from claiming asylum if they are found to have passed through another country without seeking refuge or failed to use legal .

Mr Biden's administration is yet to restore refugee admissions slashed under Donald Trump's presidency.

