Watch live: International officials warn of dangers of crossing US-Mexico border illegally

Holly Patrick
Thursday 27 April 2023 17:04
Watch live as officials from the US, Mexico, Guatemala, Colombia, and Peru hold a news conference to warn about the dangers of crossing the US-Mexico border illegally.

US officials are considering a strategy for the possible arrival of tens of thousands of migrants at the border after the anticipated end of Covid-19 restrictions in May.

Joe Biden's administration is expected to announce new immigration measures including stepping up the number of Latin Americans admitted to the US through the refugee settlement program, according to reports.

Aside from the refugee measures, Mr Biden's border plan focuses on soon-to-be finalised regulation which would prevent most migrants crossing the US-Mexico border illegally from claiming asylum if they are found to have passed through another country without seeking refuge or failed to use legal .

Mr Biden's administration is yet to restore refugee admissions slashed under Donald Trump's presidency.

