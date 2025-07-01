Cattle imports into US resume after flesh-eating parasite fears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The United States and Mexico are set to gradually reopen their shared border to cattle imports from July, following a two-month suspension prompted by concerns over the northward spread of the screwworm.

US Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and Mexico's Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development, Julio Berdegué, confirmed the decision on Monday, with the border set to begin opening on July 7.

The suspension, enacted in May, came after the US Department of Agriculture cited an "unacceptable northward advancement" of the screwworm.

This followed a previous restriction on Mexican cattle shipments in late November due to the pest's detection, which was lifted in February after protocols were established for animal evaluation prior to entry.

Secretary Rollins announced via X that "key progress" had been made in combating the pest.

She highlighted that more than 100 million sterile flies are now being dispersed weekly, and crucially, there has been no northward spread of the screwworm in eight weeks.

open image in gallery Mexico will be able to import cattle into the US from July 7 ( Getty )

Mr Berdegué confirmed his participation in a virtual meeting with Secretary Rollins on Monday, where the July 7 reopening date was agreed upon.

Both officials commended the close cooperation between their respective governments in addressing the issue.

The US-Mexico border announcement in May came after the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said the pest had been detected in Oaxaca and Veracruz, about 700 miles from the US border.

The screwworm is a larva of the Cochliomyia hominivorax fly that can invade the tissues of any warm-blooded animal, including humans. The parasite enters the skin, causing serious and life-threatening damage and lesions.

Attempts to eradicate the threat posed by the parasitic flies date back decades. The most successful effort in the 1960s and early 1970s involved releasing hundreds of millions of sterile adult flies that would mate with the females, ultimately preventing them from laying viable eggs.

But there was nevertheless a major outbreak in Texas in 1976 that affected more than 1.4 million cattle and hundreds of thousands of sheep and goats.

USDA analysis suggests that if such an outbreak were to happen again, it would cost the state’s economy $1.8 billion.