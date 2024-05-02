US tests giant ‘Manta Ray’ drone submarine for long-distance underwater missions

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The US has tested a futuristic “manta-ray” style underwater drone that could one day be used for long-distance missions around the world.

The Manta Ray prototype uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) completed full-scale testing off the coast of Southern California over the last three months.

It was funded by the US Department of Defense’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (Darpa) programme, and built by defence company Northrop Grumman.

Once developed, it will demonstrate a new class of long-range, payload-capable UUV’s ready for operation across seas and oceans, according to Darpa.

It moves through the water using “efficient, buoyancy-driven gliding” and could reduce the need for as much human involvement in underwater missions.

The US has tested a futuristic ‘manta-ray’ style underwater drone ( Northrop Grumman )

Darpa programme manager for Manta Ray Dr Kyle Woerner said: “Our successful, full-scale Manta Ray testing validates the vehicle’s readiness to advance toward real-world operations after being rapidly assembled in the field from modular subsections.

“The combination of cross-country modular transportation, in-field assembly, and subsequent deployment demonstrates a first-of-kind capability for an extra-large UUV.”

Northrop Grumman said the prototype was built in Maryland before being shipped in sections to its test location in California.

The prototype was built in Maryland before being shipped in subsections to its test location in California ( Northrop Grumman )

The demonstrated ease of shipping and assembly supports the possibility of rapid deployment throughout the world without “crowding valuable pier space at naval facilities”.

“Shipping the vehicle directly to its intended area of operation conserves energy that the vehicle would otherwise expend during transit,” added Dr Woerner.

Darpa said it is engaging with the US Navy on the next steps for testing and transition of the technology.