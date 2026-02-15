US forces intercept sanctioned oil tanker tied to Venezuela in Indian Ocean

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US military forces have boarded a sanctioned tanker in the Indian Ocean, having tracked the vessel from the Caribbean Sea in an operation targeting illicit oil linked to Venezuela, the Pentagon announced on Sunday.

Venezuela has been subject to US oil sanctions for several years, leading to its reliance on a 'shadow fleet' of falsely flagged tankers to smuggle crude into global supply chains. Donald Trump ordered a quarantine of sanctioned tankers in December to exert pressure on then-President Nicolás Maduro, who was later apprehended in January during an American military operation.

The Defense Department confirmed via a post on X that US forces boarded the Veronica III overnight, executing "a right-of-visit, maritime interdiction and boarding."

The Pentagon stated: "The vessel tried to defy President Trump’s quarantine – hoping to slip away. We tracked it from the Caribbean to the Indian Ocean, closed the distance, and shut it down."

The Veronica III, a Panamanian-flagged vessel, is listed under US sanctions related to Iran, according to the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control website. Video released by the Pentagon depicted US troops boarding the tanker.

The Trump administration has been seizing tankers as part of its wider efforts to take control of Venezuela's oil. However, the Pentagon's post did not specify whether the Veronica III had been formally seized and placed under US control.

This incident follows another boarding last week, when the US military intercepted the Aquila II, a different tanker, also in the Indian Ocean. That vessel is currently being held while its ultimate fate is determined by the United States, a defence official stated last week on condition of anonymity.

open image in gallery U.S. forces board the vessel Veronica III ( via REUTERS )

The Aquila II was one of at least 16 tankers that departed the Venezuelan coast last month after US forces captured President Nicolás Maduro, according to Samir Madani, co-founder of TankerTrackers.com. He said his organization used satellite imagery and surface-level photos to document the ship's movements.

The Aquila II is a Panamanian-flagged tanker under US sanctions related to the shipment of illicit Russian oil. Owned by a company with a listed address in Hong Kong, ship tracking data shows it has spent much of the last year with its radio transponder turned off, a practice known as “running dark” commonly employed by smugglers to hide their location.