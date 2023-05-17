Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as members of the US Naval Academy’s first year class attempt to scale a 21ft-tall greased obelisk in Annapolis, Maryland, in an annual test of ingenuity, perseverence, and ability to work together.

The Herndon Monument, a granite structure, has been coated with a this layer of vegetable shortening, in a move designed to make the task harder.

The annual tradition began in 1950, and sees “plebes” - academy freshmen - build a human pyramid to swap out a hat placed on top of the structure.

It is considered a rite of passage for the new recruits.

The monument is named after Commander William Lewis Herndon, who died during the sinking of his ship in a hurricane in 1857.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.