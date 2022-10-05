Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

US Navy launches $13bn aircraft carrier Trump complained ‘just doesn’t look right’

The ship has “nearly three times the amount of electrical power” compared to a previous class of carriers, the Navy says

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Wednesday 05 October 2022 19:41
Comments

Related video: US And South Korea Join Forces For Show Of Sea Power

The largest aircraft carrier in the world has been sent out on its first deployment: The USS Gerald Ford left Norfolk, Virginia on Tuesday, heading out into the Atlantic.

The ship’s deployment comes after delays that have lasted years and cost billions of dollars – $13bn in all.

This specific aircraft carrier has a range of new technologies, such as “electromagnetic catapults that can launch planes and advanced weapons elevators that will move bombs and missiles up to the flight deck,” according to Insider.

Washington Post reporters Robert Costa and Bob Woodward wrote in their new book Peril that former President Donald Trump often ranted about this very ship, arguing that the cost was too high and that the flight command centre’s placement was wrong.

Recommended

“It just doesn’t look right,” he said.

In this April 14, 2017 file photo, as crew members stand on the deck, the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford heads to the Norfolk, Va., naval station

(AP)

In this file handout image courtesy of the US Navy taken on June 18, 2021 the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) completes the first scheduled explosive event of Full Ship Shock Trials while underway in the Atlantic Ocean

(US NAVY/AFP via Getty Images)

Democratic Virginia Representative Elaine Luria also slammed the carrier, calling it a “$13-billion nuclear-powered floating berthing barge”.

The ship will take part in military exercises which will include around 9,000 people from nine countries, 20 vessels, and 60 aircraft, the Navy said in a press release.

This handout photo provided by the US Navy shows the USS Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) departing Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia on October 4, 2022

(US NAVY/AFP via Getty Images)

The Navy said the ship is the first new carrier designed in more than four decades. The building of the ship began in 2009 and it was commissioned by Mr Trump in 2017.

Construction has already started on the next two carriers in the Ford category – the USS Kennedy and the USS Enterprise.

Government officials and family members of former US President Gerald Ford salute a model of a new aircraft carrier named the USS Gerald R. Ford during a naming ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, 16 January 2007

(AFP via Getty Images)

The carrier has “nearly three times the amount of electrical power” of the previous Nimitz-class of carriers, the Navy said.

The electromagnetic launch system, EMALS, uses electric power to launch planes from the carrier. Previously, a steam catapult system was used. The new system means that less stress will be put on the carrier and the time between launches has been cut down.

Donald Trump (3rd R) salutes as he departs the USS Gerald R. Ford in Norfolk, Virginia, on July 22, 2017

(AFP via Getty Images)

According to CNN, an official said the USS Gerald Ford is the sole forward-class carrier that has dual-band radar.

The carrier will operate in the Atlantic Ocean and in the Mediterranean Sea on a deployment that will be shorter than the typical six-month timeframe.

Recommended

The Commander of Carrier Strike Group 12, Rear Admiral Gregory Huffman, said in a statement that “this deployment is an opportunity to push the ball further down the field and demonstrate the advantage that Ford and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 bring to the future of naval aviation, to the region and to our allies and partners”.

The other countries taking part in the exercise include Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, and Sweden.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in