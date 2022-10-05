US Navy launches $13bn aircraft carrier Trump complained ‘just doesn’t look right’

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The largest aircraft carrier in the world has been sent out on its first deployment: The USS Gerald Ford left Norfolk, Virginia on Tuesday, heading out into the Atlantic.

The ship’s deployment comes after delays that have lasted years and cost billions of dollars – $13bn in all.

This specific aircraft carrier has a range of new technologies, such as “electromagnetic catapults that can launch planes and advanced weapons elevators that will move bombs and missiles up to the flight deck,” according to Insider.

Washington Post reporters Robert Costa and Bob Woodward wrote in their new book Peril that former President Donald Trump often ranted about this very ship, arguing that the cost was too high and that the flight command centre’s placement was wrong.

“It just doesn’t look right,” he said.

In this April 14, 2017 file photo, as crew members stand on the deck, the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford heads to the Norfolk, Va., naval station (AP)

In this file handout image courtesy of the US Navy taken on June 18, 2021 the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) completes the first scheduled explosive event of Full Ship Shock Trials while underway in the Atlantic Ocean (US NAVY/AFP via Getty Images)

Democratic Virginia Representative Elaine Luria also slammed the carrier, calling it a “$13-billion nuclear-powered floating berthing barge”.

The ship will take part in military exercises which will include around 9,000 people from nine countries, 20 vessels, and 60 aircraft, the Navy said in a press release.

This handout photo provided by the US Navy shows the USS Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) departing Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia on October 4, 2022 (US NAVY/AFP via Getty Images)

The Navy said the ship is the first new carrier designed in more than four decades. The building of the ship began in 2009 and it was commissioned by Mr Trump in 2017.

Construction has already started on the next two carriers in the Ford category – the USS Kennedy and the USS Enterprise.

Government officials and family members of former US President Gerald Ford salute a model of a new aircraft carrier named the USS Gerald R. Ford during a naming ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, 16 January 2007 (AFP via Getty Images)

The carrier has “nearly three times the amount of electrical power” of the previous Nimitz-class of carriers, the Navy said.

The electromagnetic launch system, EMALS, uses electric power to launch planes from the carrier. Previously, a steam catapult system was used. The new system means that less stress will be put on the carrier and the time between launches has been cut down.

Donald Trump (3rd R) salutes as he departs the USS Gerald R. Ford in Norfolk, Virginia, on July 22, 2017 (AFP via Getty Images)

According to CNN, an official said the USS Gerald Ford is the sole forward-class carrier that has dual-band radar.

The carrier will operate in the Atlantic Ocean and in the Mediterranean Sea on a deployment that will be shorter than the typical six-month timeframe.

The Commander of Carrier Strike Group 12, Rear Admiral Gregory Huffman, said in a statement that “this deployment is an opportunity to push the ball further down the field and demonstrate the advantage that Ford and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 bring to the future of naval aviation, to the region and to our allies and partners”.

The other countries taking part in the exercise include Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, and Sweden.