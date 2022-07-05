Moment US Osprey military helicopter crashes into warship killing three marines

The MV-22 Osprey helicopter has been involved in 51 fatalities since 1989

Furvah Shah
Tuesday 05 July 2022 10:00
Comments
Moment US Osprey helicopter crashes into USS Green Bay killing three Marines

New footage has emerged of the moment a US Osprey helicopter crashed into a warship, killing three marines onboard.

The clip shows the chopper struggling to land on the deck of the US Green Bay in Queensland, Australia, before plunging into the ocean during the fatal incident in 2017.

First Lieutenant Benjamin Cross, 26, Corporal Nathaniel Ordway, 21, and Private Ruben Velasco, 19, died in the crash after being trapped in the cockpit as it sank.

The helicopter was carrying 26 members of the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265, and Mr Cross was co-piloting the aircraft at the time of the crash.

An investigation into the fatal incident found that Mr Cross and his unnamed co-pilot were not at fault and said a technical issue had caused the crash.

Recommended

The huge helicopter crashes into the deck

(What You Haven’t Seen)

The footage shows the helicopter suddenly inclining to the left as it approached the army bay, then hitting the deck.

Marines can be heard shouting “get back” as the MV-22 aircraft narrowly misses on-deck crews before dropping over 10 metres into the Pacific Ocean.

A hole in the cockpit of the damaged aircraft then flooded with water, causing it to sink, and the bodies of the three personnel were recovered following a 12 hour search.

The crash is considered as one of the worst military disasters in Queensland’s history.

(L-R) First Lieutenant Benjamin Cross, 26, Private Ruben Velasco, 19 and Corporal Nathaniel Ordway, 21, died in the fatal crash

(US Marine Corps)

The MV-22 Osprey helicopter has been involved in multiple fatal accidents since it’s first flight in 1989, killing a total of 51 service personnel.

In June, five people were killed after another Osprey chopper crashed in California, US.

Nicholas Losapio, 31, Seth Rasmuson, 21, John Sax, 33, and Evan Strickland, 19, were confirmed dead by US Marine Corps on Friday following the crash.

Nathan Carlson was also confirmed to be dead by his family on Thursday.

An investigation into what caused the incident is ongoing.

Recommended

Four more people were killed in an accident involving an Osprey jet in March, during a NATO training exercise in Norway.

The MV-22 Osprey helicopter is a tiltrotor aircraft, built by Boeing, and is designed to fly like a plane and hover like a chopper.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in