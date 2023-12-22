Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The 2024 presidential election has begun and The Independent is here to help you unpick the twists and turns of the race as the starting gun goes off.

Despite the fact he faces four indictments and remains an incredibly polarising figure in American politics, Donald Trump remains immensely popular.

His opponents for the GOP nomination have failed to make the case that they would be better standard bearers.

Conversely, President Joe Biden faces virtually no competition for the Democratic nomination for president. At the same time, his low approval ratings—driven by his age, increased prices and Democratic dissatisfaction around his support for Israel—make some worry whether he can repeat his 2020 victory.

But Democrats continue to win down ballot or overperform in off-year elections, largely driven by the backlash to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade in 2022.

Join The Independent for a virtual roundtable event recapping the election results in Iowa and looking ahead to the rest of the year.

Deputy US editor David Taintor and senior Washington correspondent Eric Garcia will sit down with a panel of experts to analyse the results from the Iowa caucuses and look ahead to New Hampshire, using early signs to share predictions on how the upcoming race for the White House could unfold.

Our expert panel includes Doug Heye, a former Republican National Committee communications director and deputy chief of staff to former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor. He also managed Republicans communications for the 2012 Iowa Caucus.

The event will be hosted on Zoom and will last one hour. It will take place on Thursday January 18 and will start at 4pm ET (9pm GMT).

Once signed up you will be able to ask questions to the panel.

For more information and to sign up for a free ticket click here.

You can also post questions in the comments of this article.