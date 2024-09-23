Harris vs. Trump: who will make history? Join our exclusive US election event

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Strap in for an insightful and dynamic panel discussion as we delve into the critical question on everyone’s minds: “Who will be the next President of the United States?”

Join executive editor Holly Baxter and a panel of experts as they dissect the campaign trail so far, break down the latest polling trends, and offer insights into how pivotal moments in the race for the White House could unfold.

The Independent‘s thought-provoking virtual roundtable will explore whether Kamala Harris can break barriers as the first female president of the United States, or if the nation will see the unprecedented return of Donald Trump to the White House, even after his conviction on campaign finance fraud.

The 2024 US presidential election is already proving to be one of the most critical and divisive contests in recent memory – and our seasoned political analysts and journalists will help you make sense of the twists and turns.

The event will delve into Harris’s platform, her vision for America, and the implications of her presidency, while also addressing Trump’s potential resurgence and what his return could mean for the nation and the world. Our experts will discuss not just the candidates, but the broader social, economic, and political impacts their leadership might bring in this highly consequential election.

Our first panellist is Andrew Feinberg, The Independent’s White House correspondent covering the US executive branch, Congress, campaigns and political investigations out of the Washington, DC bureau.

Andrew was the first journalist to report on the exact timing of the unprecedented federal indictment of former president Donald Trump in June 2023. He also broke the story of the Trump White House social media monitoring operation that gave Mr Trump’s aides warning of plans for violence on January 6, 2021.

Also on our panel is Eric Garcia, Washington bureau chief and senior Washington Correspondent at The Independent. Eric is DC-based and covers the White House, Congress, campaigns and money in politics. He also co-authors our Inside Washington newsletter.

Our final guest is Bel Trew, The Independent’s award-winning chief international correspondent, photographer and documentary filmmaker.

The focus of Bel’s work is on uncovering evidence of war crimes, the devastating impact of conflict on civilians, and so on bringing the very real human reality of war home to audiences thousands of kilometres away. Most recently she has been crisscrossing the US for her new film ahead of the elections.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights into the future of American politics and the forces shaping it.

The event will be hosted on Zoom and will last one hour. It will take place on Tuesday 15 October and will start at 6pm BST (1pm EST).

Once signed up you will be able to ask questions to the panel. You can also post questions in the comments of this article.

For more information and to sign up for a free ticket click here.

If you enjoy our virtual events, please consider donating to The Independent. Your support allows us to keep our journalism truly independent and helps us to organise these insightful discussions. We welcome donations of any size – whether you choose to give £1 or more. Donate here: /donate