Several Democrats are already looking ahead to the 2028 Democratic primary as the party tries to rebuild after a devastating loss to President-elect Donald Trump.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz are all names that are considered to be in the mix. Others include Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. Some of the potential candidates are already making moves to be at the front of the line when primary season kicks off - likely in two years.

Party leaders in the Keystone State are pushing Shapiro to run, Newsom held a call on Friday with 50,000 in his network of small donors and he also called a special legislative session to counter expected measures from the incoming Trump administration. Buttigieg, meanwhile, is set to attend a number of events focused on his accomplishments during his time in President Joe Biden’s cabinet.

While Vice President Kamala Harris can run again next cycle, other possible contenders are taking calls from possible backers, reviewing their fundraising prowess, and advertising themselves as Democratic bulwarks against Trump across the country.

Much like in 2020, the 2028 primary field could end up being massive, with governors, cabinet secretaries and members of Congress entering the fray.

“When Democrats start talking about 2028, six months ago, Walz’s name wouldn’t have been on the list, now it might be on the top,” a former Harris staffer told Politico about her running mate.

Considering the overlap of their political networks, Newsom might be one of the possible candidates benefitting the most from Harris’s loss. His final term as governor will end in two years, and there aren’t many Democrats more prepared to kickstart a campaign.

During his Friday video call with supporters, Newsom said: “I revere this country, I revere the presidency, and I want our president to succeed and our job, my job, is not to wake up every single day and get a crowbar and try to put it in the spokes of the wheel of the Trump administration.”

He added, “In that spirit of an open hand, not a closed fist, that’s how we want to proceed. That said … I’m not naive either, and we’re pragmatic and we will stand firm,” according to Politico.

Shapiro is up for re-election in 2026, and he has so far raised $9 million for his gubernatorial campaign. Meanwhile, Buttigieg hasn’t let on what his plans are for 2028, and after his move to Michigan, he hasn’t ruled out a 2026 run for governor in the state.

Almost all of the Democratic candidates went to New Hampshire this year to campaign for Joe Biden in the primary and Harris during the general, even after it was clear the state would remain in the Democratic column.

Those who went included some 2020 candidates such as Buttigieg, Senators Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Michael Bennet of Colorado. Newsom visited to support Biden and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer went to back Harris in the early days of her short campaign.

Pritzker, Beshear, Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman and Shapiro also visited the state.

New Hampshire appears to still hold sway over presidential primaries in the Democratic Party even after Biden placed South Carolina ahead in the primary calendar.

Several of the candidates, in addition to Maryland Governor Wes Moore, and California Representative Ro Khanna, also visited the New Hampshire breakfast at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.