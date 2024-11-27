Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

With four years to go to the next election, pollsters have already begun taking the temperature of voters to understand who they may prefer when the next presidential race comes around.

Emerson Polling conducted a survey between November 20 and 22, revealing that Vice President Kamala Harris is in the lead with 37 percent support among Democrats, California Governor Gavin Newsom has seven percent, while Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has the backing of four percent.

Senior Director of Emerson Polling Matt Taglia told Forbes that voters were not given pre-written options to choose from, but were instead asked to fill in a blank page with their choice. Others mentioned included Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Independent Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

open image in gallery Gavin Newsom is seen as a potential contender for 2028 ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Among the Republicans, Vice President-elect JD Vance has the support of 30 percent, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his fellow 2024 primary candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who has been chosen to lead the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, alongside Elon Musk, were the only other two to receive more than five percent support.

“These are the folks who have the highest name ID, and they will probably walk in with a little bit of a push, depending on how things go over the next four years,” Taglia told Forbes. “The campaigns really are going to start soon. Pay attention to some of the names of this list and what they do over the next weeks, months, and next couple of years–how they position themselves during the midterms.”

Harris is reportedly considering a run for California governor at the end of Newsom’s second term in 2026 or running for the presidency again in 2028, with Politico reporting that the vice president has been telling aides and allies to keep her options open.

open image in gallery Pete Buttigieg is another option for the Democrats ( REUTERS )

“I am staying in the fight,” Harris has repeatedly said.

Five people in Harris’s inner circle told the outlet that Harris is set to consider her options alongside her family over the winter holiday season.

A former campaign aide told Politico: “She doesn’t have to decide if she wants to run for something again in the next six months.”

“The natural thing to do would be to set up some type of entity that would give her the opportunity to travel and give speeches and preserve her political relationships,” the aide added.

“There will be a desire to hear her voice, and there won’t be a vacuum for long,” one person close to the vice president told the outlet.