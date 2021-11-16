Mnuchin and Pompeo discussed using 25th Amendment to oust Trump, book claims

Senior Trump officials discussed trying to oust Donald Trump in the hours after the Capitol riots, according to Jonathan Karl’s new book.

Former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo talked about invoking the 25th Amendment, which covers how a president is removed if they die, or are injured or incapacitated, he writes in Betrayal.

“I learned that Mnuchin had several conversations about the 25th Amendment and, further, that Mike Pompeo actually asked for a legal analysis of the 25th Amendment and how it would work,” Karl said while discussing the book on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announce sanctions targeting eight senior Iranian officials. (AFP via Getty Images)

The scheme was abandoned when Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chou resigned the next day, Karl said.

The two cabinet members decided it would take too long and be subject to legal challenges, and didn’t go ahead with the plan.

“But in the hours after the riot, there were high-level conversations about this,” Karl said.

“I reached out to both Mnuchin and to Pompeo over and over and over again and they would not say anything to me on the record.”

Karl says he brought it up in an interview with Mr Trump just before the book was due to go to press, and received a call within a few days from a senior aide to Mike Pompeo denying the allegation.

However, the writer said his sourcing for the information was “rock solid”.