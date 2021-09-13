9/11 suspect trial still at least a year away, says judge

A judge at Guantanamo has reportedly said that a trial against five men accused of organising the terror attacks of 9/11 will not start for at least another year.

Colonel Matthew N McCall, who took control of the case as recently as last month, made the revelation on Monday as he set out a timetable for the trial against alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Shaikh Mohammed and four co-defendants, according to The New York Times.

It means the delay will stretch on for a further 12 months — and at least a year after the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks, which was marked on Saturday by tributes across the US, and at the memorials in New York, Pennsylvania, and at the Pentagon in Washington DC.

More follows...