CNN anchor teases Trump after his late-night rant claiming no one watches her

CNN anchor Abby Phillip took to X to thank President Donald Trump for watching her show… after he ranted about how no one watches her.

Just before 11 p.m. E.T. on Friday night, Trump fired up his Truth Social account to put Phillip on blast for noting that the new record high in the stock market may be attributable to the president “backing down” on his tariffs demands.

“Where does CNN get its ‘talent?’” Trump asked. “Just watched someone named Abby Phillip lecture her audience on Tariffs and the economy (which is doing record business!). She has absolutely no idea what she is talking about, strictly 3rd rate. Fortunately, the audience has long ago left CNN, and it will only get WORSE. LOSERS ALL!!!”

Phillip was quick to respond. “Thank you for watching Mr. President,” she wrote on X.

During the Friday night edition of CNN Newsnight, Phillip brought up an argument from economist Jason Furman.

Abby Phillip suggested on Friday that the stock market high may be attributed to Trump ‘backing down’ on tariffs ( Getty Images )

“He said, especially when it comes to tariffs, the market is now more confident that Trump will back off if necessary,” said Phillip. “He added in April, I think the fear was that he would just plow ahead no matter what. Now, there is a sense that there are realities that he won’t try to blow past.”

Former Republican staffer and CNN commentator Scott Jennings pushed back, saying that Trump is “doing what he thinks he needs to do with individual situations.”

He then pointed to companies bringing back jobs to the U.S.

“We had re-shoring announcements this week. General Electric in my home state of Kentucky decided to reshore a bunch of jobs. The CEO of General Electric said the current policy environment is why we’re doing it,” said Jennings.

“So, they’re bringing a whole bunch of jobs from overseas back to the United States,” he added. “You have announcement after announcement after announcement on top of these great gains in the market. Look, maybe sometimes the answer is, hey, maybe it’s working.”

On Saturday morning, Trump praised Fox News and the program formerly hosted by his Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth.

“Fox & Friends Weekend is FANTASTIC! Absolutely killing the Fake News Network’s Morning Shows!” Trump wrote on his social media platform before heading to his Virginia golf club.