Herschel Walker calls for ‘no exception’ abortion ban

Herschel Walker, the ex-American football star turned Georgia Republican senate candidate, has declared his support for a complete ban on abortion without exceptions for survivors of rape or incest, or exceptions for when such a procedure might be necessary to save a woman’s life.

Mr Walker, who will most likely win Tuesday’s Georgia Republican senate primary and will be the Republican Party’s pick to take on Senator Raphael Warnock in the November general election, told reporters last week there was “no exception” in his mind that he would support if voting on such a ban, which would force women to carry unwanted pregnancies to term.

“Like I say, I believe in life. I believe in life,” he said.

A spokesperson for Mr Walker’s campaign also told The Hill the former NFL star is “pro-life” and said he would “not apologise” for his position.

While his stance on abortion is not uncommon for candidates seeking office on the GOP ticket, the issue has taken on new salience in the wake of the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion overturning the landmark Roe v Wade and Planned Parenthood v Casey cases and permitting states to enact laws which would force women to remain pregnant against their will.

While Democrats in Congress have pushed to enact legislation codifying a women’s right to choose to end an unwanted pregnancy into law, Senate Republicans and Democratic senator Joe Manchin have blocked consideration of the House-passed Women’s Health Protection Act.