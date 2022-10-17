Stacey Abrams deflects when asked if she will accept the election results

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Stacey Abrams deflected in a debate Monday evening when asked about whether she would accept the results of Georgia’s governor’s race in November after she did not concede in 2018’s election.

Debate moderator Greg Bluestein asked Ms Abrams about her non-concession in 2018 and whether she would commit to accepting the outcome of the vote and what it shows.

Ms Abrams said that in 2018, she acknowledged that Governor Brian Kemp had won the election. At the time, Mr Kemp served as secretary of state, Georgia’s top elections officer.

“I then proceeded to lay out in great detail the challenges faced by voters under his leadership as secretary of state,” she said, including a group of voters who were arrested after they used absentee ballots. She noted how 80,000 complaints had come in by the time of the election and it led to federal investigation.