Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The US Capitol Police has dispatched officers to canvass Senate office buildings in response to what the department described as “a concerning 911 call”.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) the department advised that people should remain away from the area as officers are still investigating.

A subsequent post advised that anyone in one of the Senate office buildings “should be sheltering in place” because the 911 call reported “a possible active shooter,” though the department further advised that they did not have any confirmed reports of gunfire in the Senate buildings.

DC Fire and EMS told Adam Sabes of Fox News that the situation was likely to be related to mental health and not an active shooter.

Nicholas Wu of Politico wrote that DC Metro Metropolitan Police spokesperson Hugh Carew said that the evacuation of the building took place after a call reporting an active shooter but that it “appears to be a bad call” and that “no injuries and no shooter were located”.

More follows...