Trump’s 2020 election lies could lead to civil war, warns Adam Kinzinger
Related video: Former Pres. Trump Wanted To Seize Voting Machines After Election
Illinois Republican Representative and outspoken Trump critic Adam Kinzinger has said that he believes the US could be on the brink of Civil War if the former president convinces enough people of the lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
“Look, if it election was legitimately stolen, I would be pretty ticked off too,” Mr Kinzinger told CNN on Monday. “That violates everything I swore to defend. And so when you convince that number of people, it is not a far thought ... to think that someday, some militia shows up somewhere to do something and then some counter-militia and, truly, at that point that is how you end up in a civil war.”
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies