Trump’s 2020 election lies could lead to civil war, warns Adam Kinzinger

Illinois Republican Representative and outspoken Trump critic Adam Kinzinger has said that he believes the US could be on the brink of Civil War if the former president convinces enough people of the lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

“Look, if it election was legitimately stolen, I would be pretty ticked off too,” Mr Kinzinger told CNN on Monday. “That violates everything I swore to defend. And so when you convince that number of people, it is not a far thought ... to think that someday, some militia shows up somewhere to do something and then some counter-militia and, truly, at that point that is how you end up in a civil war.”

More follows...