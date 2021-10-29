GOP Trump critic Rep. Adam Kinzinger won't seek reelection
Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, a critic of Donald Trump who is one of two Republicans on the panel investigating the deadly Capitol attack, announced Friday he would not seek reelection next year
The military veteran, who won a long-shot suburban congressional district a decade ago, became one of a handful of Republicans who voted to impeach Trump on the charge of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. He joins a small but growing list of GOP Trump critics in Congress deciding to bow out.
Kinzinger announced his decision in a video early Friday, saying the “time is now” to move on.
“My disappointment in the leaders that don't lead is huge,” he said.
Republicans are well-positioned to pick up the House majority in next year’s midterm elections, but the departure of Kinzinger and other more traditional conservatives casts a shadow over the party now led by Trump.