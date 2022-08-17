Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Kinzinger says some Christian conservatives equate Trump with Christ

GOP ousted Liz Cheney on Tuesday over disloyalty to Trump

John Bowden
Wednesday 17 August 2022 16:49
Comments
Trump poses 'grave threat' says Liz Cheney after primary defeat in Wyoming

Congressman Adam Kinzinger had rare criticism for the Christian conservative right on Tuesday evening as he watched his fellow Jan 6 committee Republican, Liz Cheney, concede her race in Wyoming.

The Illinois representative appeared on MSNBC during coverage of the Wyoming congressional primary where Ms Cheney was summarily routed by Harriet Hageman, who had Donald Trump’s backing. In his remarks, Mr Kinzinger blamed America’s right-wing pastors for preaching “Trumpism from the pulpit” and allowing many of their followers to equate the former president with Jesus Christ.

“They may not say it, but they equate Donald Trump with the person of Jesus Christ,” an animated Mr Kinzinger told MSNBC’s Alex Wagner.

"If you even come out against this amazing man, Donald Trump, [who] is obviously quite flawed, you are coming out against Jesus, against their Christian values," he continued.

Recommended

Mr Kinzinger is not facing a primary election this year, as he chose to stand down from reelection rather than face a challenger endorsed by Mr Trump. His future political ambitions are unclear, but many Washington insiders speculate he could end up with a cable news analysis gig.

Ms Cheney, on the other hand, was not ruling out the possibility of running for president in 2024 and made a clear reference to the precedent of Abraham Lincoln doing so after losing congressional elections during her concession speech Tuesday evening and in a subsequent media appearance. It’s unclear what constituency she would find in the national Republican Party voter base, which largely continues to back Mr Trump.

Florida Gov Ron DeSantis is the only GOP figure who polls in the double digits against Mr Trump in a hypothetical 2024 primary matchup, but even he significantly trails the former president in support.

Mr Trump maintains control of a massive campaign war chest and publicly continues to make statements hinting or outright stating the possibility that he will run for office again in 2024.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in