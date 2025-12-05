Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Democratic Rep. Adelita Grijalva says federal agents fired peppery spray at her and others during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation in Arizona.

In a video posted on social media, Grijalva said roughly 40 federal officers, most of them masked, pulled up in several vehicles for raid at Taco Giro in Tucson on Friday.

There, she was “sprayed in the face by a very aggressive agent” and “pushed around by others,” she said.

Grijalva, who was recently sworn into office by House Speaker Mike Johnson 50 days after winning a special election for a House seat in Arizona, said that only one officer was “trying to speak to me in any kind of civil tone” once she introduced herself as a member of Congress.

“I literally was not being aggressive, I was asking for clarification, which is my right as a member of Congress,” she said. “I just can only imagine if they’re going to treat me like that, how they’re treating everyone else.”

Democratic Rep. Adelita Grijalva says ICE agents pepper sprayed her and others during a raid at a taco restaurant in Tucson December 4 ( AFP via Getty Images )

The raid was carried out in connection with a years-long investigation into allegations of immigration and tax violations, according to federal officials.

At least 190 people in the area were charged with immigration-related offenses within the last week, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona. The vast majority of those cases involved people accused of entering the country without legal permission.

The Trump administration has accelerated the president’s mass deportation campaign with sweeping immigration enforcement operations across the country, resulting in thousands of arrests, largely targeting people who have never been convicted of any crimes.

“The biggest problem we have in this community is that we have Trump, who has no regard for any due process, the rule of law, the Constitution,” Grijalva said Friday. “They’re literally disappearing people from the streets.”

This is a developing story