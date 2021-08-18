Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley responded to news reports that there were warnings of a rapid collapse of the Afghan army by saying there was no indication from intelligence that Afghanistan’s army would deteriorate in 11 days.

Mr Milley spoke at a news conference with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, saying he wanted to respond to news reports about the intelligence, saying that he had previously said at the same podium and in sworn testimony to Congress that the intelligence indicated multiple scenarios.

“One of those was an outright Taliban takeover following a rapid collapse of the Afghan security forces and the government,” he said, adding that other scenarios were a civil war or a negotiated settlement.

But he added that the time frame of a rapid collapse was widely estimated to be anywhere from weeks to months and years following the exit from Afghanistan.

“There was nothing that I or anyone else saw that indicated a collapse of this army and this government in 11 days,” he said.

Mr Milley said US Central Command submitted a variety of plans that were briefed and approved by the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Secretary of Defense and the President.

The chairman, who is a member of the US Army, said there will be plenty of time to conduct after-action reviews and survey what happened.

“But right now is not that time,” he said. “Right now, we have to focus on this mission because we have soldiers at risk, and we also have American citizens and Afghans who supported us for 20 years also at risk.”