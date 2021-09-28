The chaos that erupted as the US withdrew from Afghanistan and the country fell to the Taliban adversely affected US credibility with both its allies and its enemies, a top US general admitted on Tuesday.

Gen Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, agreed with the assertion made by GOP Sen Roger Wicker during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee that US allies and enemies around the world were “reviewing” the state of the US’s position around the world following the rapid defeat of the US-backed Afghan government.

"I think that our credibility with allies and partners around the world, and with adversaries, is being intensely reviewed by them to see which way this is going to go,” Mr Milley said in response to Mr Wicker’s question regarding whether he agreed with that assertion.

“Damaged” is one word that could be used to describe the US’s image, he added.

