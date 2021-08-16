Who gets Afghanistan’s money: Not the Taliban says the US

The Taliban will be blocked from claiming the estimated billions of dollars in Afghan reserves held in the United States.

“Any Central Bank assets the Afghan government have in the United States will not be made available to the Taliban,” a US official told the AFP.

The previous Afghan regime held $9.4bn in gross reserves at the end of April, the International Monetary Fund reported.

Most of those reserves were held outside of Afghanistan, a source told the AFP.

The US Government has previously seized the reserves of countries whose governments it doesn’t recognise, such as Venezuela.

After the US Government named opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s rightful head of state, it freed up some of the billions of dollars in seized reserves to pay health sector workers.

Central governments typically hold assets offshore to ensure access to backup funds if their national currency rapidly devalues.

Last week, Republican lawmaker Andy Barr had urged the Federal Reserve to make sure that official assets held by Afghanistan in the US don’t fall into the hands of the Taliban.

I sent a letter to @NewYorkFed calling on them to ensure Afghan government financial assets at the Fed don’t fall into Taliban control. Access to these accounts would bolster the Taliban. ⁦@annmarie⁩ for @business⁩ reports ⬇️ https://t.co/10QGoKwW0o — Rep. Andy Barr (@RepAndyBarr) August 15, 2021

“Access to these accounts would bolster the Taliban’s rise,” Mr Barr, the ranking Republican on the House Financial Services Committee’s national security panel, said.

Mr Barr made the request in a letter to New York Fed President John Williams.

The Taliban’s rapid takeover of Afghanistan amid the withdrawal of US and allied troops has caught the international community off-guard.

On Monday, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the UK was considering imposing sanctions on the Taliban.

Mr Raab said Britain would use “all of the financial means at our disposal” to pressure the Taliban.