US deadline to leave Afghanistan ‘will be president’s, no one else’s’, says White House as Taliban push back
John Bowden
Monday 23 August 2021 20:09 comments
President Joe Biden will keep US troops in Afghanistan beyond August 31 if necessary to facilitate the safe evacuations of Americans and others, the White House says.
National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday at a news conference that the president will not let the Taliban dictate the timeline of the US withdrawal after being asked by a reporter about the Taliban’s supposed 31 Aug. “red line” for US troops leaving.
"It will be the president's decision how this proceeds," said Mr Sullivan, who added: "No one else."
