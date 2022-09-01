Sarah Palin’s Republican rival in Alaska special election says she ‘cannot win a statewide race’
Nick Begich says that ‘a vote for Sarah Palin is a vote for Mary Peltola,’ the Democrat who beat both of them.
The other Republican in the special election for Alaska’s sole congressional seat issued a harsh salvo after Democrat Mary Peltola became the first Democrat to win the race in almost a half century: Sarah Palin can’t win.
Nick Begich III placed third in the general election and in Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, that meant that he was eliminated in the first round and votes went to the person voters wrote as their second choice.
While more than half of his voters ranked Ms Palin second, 28.8 per cent voted for Ms Peltola and almost 21 per cent did not pick anyone for their second choice.
“The biggest election as we move into the 2022 General Election, is that ranked choice voting showed that a vote for Sarah Palin is a vote for Mary Peltola,” he said. “Palin simply doesn’t have enough votes to win an election.”
Mr Begich - whose namesake grandfather was the last Democrat to hold the seat before his plane went missing in 1972 - congratulated Ms Peltola while also saying he was more in line with Alaskan values.
“Peltola’s Alaska endorsements came from the most liberal Alaskan political activists, which indicates where her votes are likely to align,” he said in a statement.
The late Representative Don Young’s death in March triggered the special election. Mr Young served as Alaska’s congressman for 49 years before his death at the age of 88.
Mr Begich, whose grandfather ran against Mr Young and beat him in 1972 even after the disapperance, said that his percentage of the vote increased since the June primary.
“The result is consistent with what pollsters have been telling us for months: Sarah Palin cannot win a statewide race because her unfavorable rating is too high,” he said.
Despite both being Republicans, Mr Begich and Ms Palin exchanged harsh words throughout the campaign. In one radio ad, Mr Begich’s campaign faulted her for the fact she “quit” the governorship midway through her term in 2009 “to be a celebrity.”
Ms Palin for her part told Mr Begich to “take one for the team” after the results were announced, Alaska’s News Source reported.
“Had I not prevailed as that second, I would have said, ‘You know what, what can we do to ensure — even when costing me personally, potentially a position in Congress — what can we do to ensure that Alaska’s future is secure,” she said.
The feud comes as the nonpartisan Cook Political report announced that it had changed its ratings for Alaska’s at-large district from “Lean Republican” to “Toss up.”
