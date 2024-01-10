Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as a Republican-led US House of Representatives committee holds a hearing on Wednesday, 10 January, related to an attempt to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

House Republicans are moving forward with efforts to impeach Mr Mayorkas as they continue to blame president Joe Biden and his administration for continuing record migrant arrivals along the US-Mexico border.

It comes more than two months after the US president asked Congress to enact a supplemental appropriations bill to fund critical national defence and security needs, including billions of dollars for border enforcement and processing of asylum seekers.

Today’s witnesses are Austin Knudsen, Attorney General of Montana, Gentner Drummond, Attorney General of Oklahoma, Andrew Bailey, Attorney General of Missouri, and Frank O. Bowman III, Professor Emeritus of Law at the University of Missouri School of Law.

If Republicans’ efforts are successful, Mayorkas could be the first cabinet secretary to be impeached in almost 150 years.