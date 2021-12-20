Alex Jones, the founder of the right-wing media group Infowars, has indicated that he will plead the fifth as he called himself a “controversial American journalist” in a lawsuit against the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot on 6 January.

Mr Jones is trying to block subpoenas against him and AT&T for his phone records. In the lawsuit, he says he’s seeking a “declaratory judgment” saying that the House panel is “not a lawfully constituted committee” and that its “actions to date have been wholly without legal authority”.

The committee had asked Mr Jones to turn over all his communications with then-President Donald Trump between 19 December 2020 and 31 January 2021.

The Infowars host also claims that the committee violated the rules of the House by “issuing a deposition subpoena to Jones without Defendant [Chairman Bennie] Thompson first consulting with a duly appointed minority ranking member on the Select Committee”.

Mr Jones calls the insurrection a “well-known episode on January 6” and adds that an Infowars staffer was arrested during the riot. He defends Mr Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, saying that his “questions” were “all fairly prompted by the first mass mail-in voting presidential election”.

More follows...