Democratic Senator Alex Padilla forcibly removed after interrupting Kristi Noem’s immigration press conference
The Democratic senator had interrupted the DHC chief during her protest press conference, only to be accosted and detained by law enforcement officials
Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) was forcibly removed by what appeared to be law enforcement officials on Thursday when he interrupted a Los Angeles press conference by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, who was discussing the Trump administration’s response to the ongoing demonstrations in the city over President Donald Trump’s immigration raids and mass deportation efforts.
“We are not going away,” Noem declared. “We are staying here to liberate the city from the socialists and the burdensome leadership that this governor and that this mayor have placed on this country and what they have tried to insert into the city.”
At that point, Padilla — who had barged into the conference room — tried to address the Homeland Security chief before he was accosted by FBI agents, who have said since the incident that they detained the senator after rushing him away from the scene.
“I’m Senator Alex Padilla. I have questions for the secretary. Because the fact of the matter is, a half dozen... Hands off!” the lawmaker was heard shouting as he was swarmed by law enforcement.
The Independent has requested comment from DHS and the FBI.
Based on footage that was shared on social media from reporters on the scene, after being forcefully pushed out of the conference room into an adjacent hallway, Padilla was handcuffed and restrained by several FBI agents.
“Senator Padilla is currently in Los Angeles exercising his duty to perform Congressional oversight of the federal government’s operations in Los Angeles and across California. He was in the federal building to receive a briefing with General Guillot and was listening to Secretary Noem’s press conference,” Padilla’s office said in a statement. “He tried to ask the Secretary a question, and was forcibly removed by federal agents, forced to the ground and handcuffed. He is not currently detained, and we are working to get additional information.”
“This is unacceptable, full stop,” the Congressional Hispanic Caucus added in another statement. “@SenAlexPadilla attended an open press conference to engage in debate, to represent his state, to do his job. We demand a full investigation and consequences for every official involved in this assault against a sitting US senator.”
In a brief, furious statement on the Senate floor, Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said footage of the incident “sickened my stomach, adding: “We need immediate answers to what the hell went on.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is currently suing the administration for federally mobilizing the National Guard in response to the protests, also immediately condemned the treatment of Padilla during the press conference.
“@SenAlexPadilla is one of the most decent people I know. This is outrageous, dictatorial, and shameful,” he tweeted. “Trump and his shock troops are out of control. This must end now.”
“America is dying. Trump’s agents just physically attacked a U.S. Senator. This is how freedom dies,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) stated on X.
The arrest follows resistance from thousands of Americans against the Trump administration’s aggressive anti-immigration agenda, with immigration raids and arrests in the Los Angeles area sparking nationwide protests against enforcement efforts ripping families and communities apart.
Noem has also revoked humanitarian protections for roughly 1 million people with temporary legal status after fleeing disaster and violence in nations like Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Immigration judges have also been instructed to drop cases for hundreds of other immigrants, making potentially millions of people vulnerable to arrest and swift removal from the country. Noem has deployed masked agents to make arrests in and outside courthouses moments after those hearings end.
White House policy chief Stephen Miller, the architect of the president’s anti-immigration platform, has put pressure on Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to arrest 3,000 people a day. He reportedly told officials last month to “just go out there and arrest illegal aliens.”
