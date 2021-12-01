Algeria's top parties keep power in local elections

The parties of Algeria’s ruling majority dominated local and regional elections while Islamist parties saw their support diminish

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 01 December 2021 07:59
Algeria Municipality Elections
Algeria Municipality Elections
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The parties behind the Algerian president's governing majority dominated local and regional elections, while Islamist parties saw their support diminish, according to official results.

The head of the election authority, Mohamed Charfi, announced the results Tuesday evening after Saturday’s elections. The vote came amid widespread worry and frustration over rising prices for basic goods, housing and health care.

The long-ruling FLN party won the most seats in town halls around Africa’s largest country, followed by allied party RND. Support for Islamist parties El Bina and the MSP fell sharply compared to June legislative elections. The FFS, a party of the pro-democracy hirak protest movement that pushed out longtime President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in 2019, was far behind.

The FLN and RND also won the most seats in Algeria’s 58 regional assemblies. But no party won an absolute majority, so they will have to negotiate to form majority coalitions.

Widespread disillusionment kept turnout low, at 34-36%, but that was still higher than the 23% participation rate in the June legislative elections.

Recommended

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune framed the voting as the final step in a process of renewing politics after Bouteflika’s ouster, following presidential and legislative elections. However the FLN party remains dominant, and pro-democracy activists say the political changes since 2019 have been only cosmetic and failed to make Algerian politics more open and fair.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in