Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Alina Habba, a lawyer who represented Donald Trump in a series of high-profile cases, has emerged as a possible frontrunner for the next White House Press Secretary, according to reports.

Habba is expected at his Mar-a-Lago residence this week, as he begins to announce appointments to his cabinet and wider administration.

Sources told Mediate that although no formal decisions has yet been made, she is a favorite candidate for the position and has been in Florida for “conversations regarding a potential role.”

One source said it was uncertain as to whether, if offered the Press Secretary role, that Habba would take it. Another anonymous source from the Trump team said the lawyer’s experience defending the former president on-camera and in court are factors that will work in her favor.

“Donald Trump is the premier programmer and producer-in-chief, he casts for the on-air roles,” the source told Mediate. “Alina is camera-ready and tested on day one. But more importantly she’s battle tested after being in the frontlines with POTUS the last four years.”

open image in gallery Habba is said by sources to be ‘battle tested’ after representing Trump in court ( AFP via Getty Images )

Habba has represented Trump in various lawsuits including his case against The New York Times and his niece Mary Trump, the defamation case with E. Jean Carroll, the civil lawsuit with Michael Cohen and other legal matters.

However, she has not always been successful. Trump lost the case against Carroll and was forced to pay the writer over $80 million.

Habba was also part of the legal team who defended the president-elect in his sprawling civil fraud case, during which he and his sons were accused of misrepresenting the sizes of multiple properties in New York and elsewhere to banks and lenders.

open image in gallery Though a formal decision is yet to be made, sources said Habba is a favorite candidate for the position ( EPA )

During the trial, Trump was hit with, and subsequently broke, multiple gag orders, over which he was charged $15,000 by judge Arthur Engoron.

State appellate court judges upheld the gag orders after challenges from the Trump team, leading to Habba personally writing a check to cover the fines.

Then, during the president-elect’s high-profile hush money trial in New York Habba announced that – while not representing Trump – she would be serving as his “legal adviser” and would be speaking on his behalf while he was subject to a gag order.

open image in gallery Habba has multiple appearances at rallies in states including the now infamous Madison Square Garden event, during which she danced onto the stage to DJ Khaled’s ‘All I Do Is Win’ ( REUTERS )

Speaking on The Benny Show on April 15, Habba said: “I plan, for the next six weeks, to truly just be spitting the truth and giving people facts they may not be hearing while he’s in court.”

As well as her history working, admittedly unsuccessfully, with Trump, Habba has continued to position herself inside his inner circle in the final months of the election.

She made multiple appearances at rallies in states including the now infamous Madison Square Garden event, during which she danced onto the stage to a song by DJ Khaled. The song was “All I Do Is Win.”