Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has toured a new immigration detention centre in the Florida Everglades, suggesting the facility, nestled amidst alligator-filled swamps, could serve as a model for future lockups nationwide.

The US President joked about those locked up being attacked by alligators if they escape.

His visit on Tuesday comes as his administration accelerates efforts to expand the infrastructure necessary for increasing deportations.

During the tour, Mr Trump expressed a desire to see similar centres established in "really, many states" across the country. He also controversially raised the prospect of deporting US citizens.

Further escalating concerns, the President endorsed the idea of deploying Florida National Guard forces to act as immigration judges. This measure, he argued, would ensure migrants are ejected from the country more rapidly, despite the widely acknowledged constitutional implications of such a move

"Pretty soon, this facility will handle the most menacing migrants, some of the most vicious people on the planet," Mr Trump said of the Florida site known as Alligator Alcatraz.

He added: "The only way out, really, is deportation."

open image in gallery Environmental advocates and protesters at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport on Tamiami Trail E, Ochopee, Fla., on Saturday, June 28, 2025, object to the ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ being built at the facility ( South Florida Sun-Sentinel )

Hundreds of protesters converged outside the site - a remote airstrip with tents and trailers. They waved signs calling for the humane treatment of migrants as well as the protection of the expansive preserve that is home to a few indigenous tribes and many endangered animal species.

The White House has delighted in the area's remoteness - about 50 miles (80km) west of Miami - and the fact that it is teeming with pythons and alligators. It hopes to convey a message to detainees and the rest of the world that repercussions will be severe if the immigration laws of the United States are not followed.

Before arriving, Mr Trump joked about migrants being held there, saying: "We're going to teach them how to run away from an alligator if they escape prison."

"Don't run in a straight line. Run like this," Mr Trump said, as he moved his hand in a zigzag motion.

"And you know what? Your chances go up about 1%."

open image in gallery President Donald Trump tours ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ ( AP )

Alligator experts suggest it is better to dash in one direction in the rare situation when the reptile gives chase, according to a website run by the University of Florida.

Authorities originally suggested the centre could house up to 5,000 detainees upon completion, but Florida governor Ron DeSantis said it would actually hold around 3,000, with some starting to arrive Wednesday.

The centre was built in eight days over 10 miles (16km) of Everglades. It features more than 200 security cameras, 28,000-plus feet (8,500 metres) of barbed wire and 400 security personnel.

Mr Trump dismissed concerns from critics, particularly the argument of the potential impact on a delicate ecosystem. He said there was already an airstrip in the area, which meant authorities would not be "dropping dirt".

"Frankly, it's, like, perfect," Mr Trump said.

"I don't think you're doing anything to the Everglades. You're just enhancing it."

open image in gallery President Donald Trump listens to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, as they and others tour a new migrant detention facility at Dade-Collier Training and Transition facility, Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Ochopee, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ( AP )

Crackdowns on the US-Mexico border and harsh immigration policies have long been a centrepiece of Mr Trump's political brand for years.

Mr Trump also mused on Tuesday about deporting dangerous people born in the United States, like ones who "knife you when you're walking down the street" or who kill people from behind with a baseball bat.

"They're not new to our country. They're old to our country. Many of them were born in our country. I think we ought to get them the hell out of here, too," Mr Trump said.

"So maybe that'll be the next job that we'll work on together."